New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jaipur's Autonomous Governance Ministry has introduced an exemplary idea to make state metro more useful and fun for local people. Now, the Jaipur metro can be booked for wedding ceremonies, pre-wedding shoots and birthday parties. It has been reported that many people have shown their interest to organize their special event in Jaipur's new space. State's Autonomous Governance Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the Jaipur Metro train has become the first train in the country to use such an experiment. The customers will have to pay a very small amount as compared to other venues for their special occasions.

How to book the venue:

The Jaipur metro has started the booking process on their official website itself. According to Metro MD Mukesh Singhal, this new plan has been prepared by the metro for the general public. People can make boking for the events like wedding ceremonies, pre-wedding shoots and birthday parties. Booking of the special train, coach and station of the Metro for the party can be done online sitting at home from the website of the Metro, he added.

Rent per coach:

Metro will charge 8 thousand rupees per coach for 1 hour. After that, an additional charge of Rs 5000 per hour will have to be given. The customers will be able to book the entire metro (all coaches) for Rs 20 thousand per hour. After one hour an additional charge of Rs 10 thousand per hour will have to be given.

Also, Rs 10 thousand per hour will have to be paid for the party in the train parked at Chandpol metro station. After that there will be an additional charge of Rs 5 thousand per hour. Singhal says that while the passenger load will increase on one hand, the metro will get additional revenue and the public will be able to enjoy their special occasions in the metro. Other passengers will not be able to enter the coach booked under this scheme of Metro or at the time of booking the train. Along with that, those who make the booking will have to take special care of cleanliness in the metro and at the station.

Posted By: Srishti Goel