New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tesla boss, Elon Musk has once again made headlines, this time for his blatant business insight on American streaming service Netflix's fall in subscribers. Reacting to Netflix's first subscriber loss in more than a decade, Musk said the "woke mind virus" is making Netflix unwatchable.

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," Tweeted Musk as Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022. This was the first time in 10 years that Netflix has seen such a fall in subscribers.

Here's what wokeness means

The word woke or 'wokeness' essentially refers to a state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality according to the Cambridge dictionary. However, nowadays the term woke or wokism is used as a slang in certain political-ideological contexts. The term earlier was used as an English adjective meaning "alert to racial prejudice and discrimination" that originated in African-American Vernacular English (AAVE). However, after 2010, it came to be used as a shorthand for left-wing ideas involving identity politics and social justice. Today, people also use the term 'woke' in an ironic way, as an insult for various 'progressive or leftist movements and ideologies'. The urban dictionary describes woke culture as "the act of being very pretentious about how much you care about a social issue."

Why does Elon Musk believe 'woke mind virus' is a threat?

Once in an interview with the satirical conservative outlet The Babylon Bee, Musk said “woke mind virus” is "one of the greatest threats to modern civilization.”

“Generally, I think we should be aiming for a positive society and it should be okay to be humorous. Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal which is not cool,” Musk said. “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be cruel, armored in false virtue."

Musk said this as people called to shut down his friend Dave Chappelle's standup special on Netflix, which was criticized as transphobic. Now that Netflix has ended in the first quarter with 221.6 million subscribers, slightly less than the final quarter of last year, Musk said it is because of Netflix's wokeness that they are losing subscribers.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha