South America | Jagran World Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed the launch of its much-delayed James Webb space telescope project on December 24. The Webb telescope is targeted to launch at 7:20 a.m. EST from South America's French Guiana.

The live launch coverage of the event in English will begin at 6 a.m. on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. The public can also watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Daily Motion.

Here's all you need to know about NASA's newest telescope:

What is the James Webb space telescope?

James Webb space telescope is a project by NASA that began in 1989 and will be launched on December 24. It is said to be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space. The space research agency has taken 30 years and $10bn (£7.5bn) to develop this project. The new telescope is named after the late James E. Webb, who administered NASA between 1961-1968.

What are its goals/functions?

James Webb space telescope's revolutionary technology can study every phase of cosmic history- from within the solar system to the most distant yet observable galaxies. The aim of the project is to explore a wide range of science questions that will help us understand the origin of the universe and our place in it. For example, the Webb telescope will be able to gaze into when every star and galaxy were formed. It will be helpful in studying the nearby universe and the possibility of the existence of life beyond our galaxy.

How is it different from Hubble telescope?

James Webb space telescope is much bigger than the Hubble telescope- launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. The Hubble telescope collects light using a main mirror that is 2.4m (7.8ft) across, while Webb uses a mirror that's 6.5m in diameter.

In terms of other associated equipment, the Webb telescope is so big that it has to be folded to fit inside its launch rocket.

Other than this, the Webb telescope can detect light that Hubble cannot. This enables Webb to track glow from the most distant objects in the Universe.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha