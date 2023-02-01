'Its's RRR Once Again': Harsh Goenka Calls Union Budget 2023 A 'Naatu Naatu' Budget; Here's Why

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam presented the Union Budget in parliament on February 1, 2023. In comparison to the previous fiscal year, the Finance Minister has set aside Rs 2.40 lakh crore for the financial year 2023–24, an increase of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

According to Sitharaman, the money allocated for the railways is nine times what was given in 2013–2014. After the Budget presentation today, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka took to his Twitter handle and linked it to RRR.

The Union Budget for 2023 will put the country on track to capturing the complete "golden globe" if the epic action drama "RRR" was instrumental in India receiving its first Golden Globe award, he said in a tweet.

Goenka's tweet read, "Why do we at RPG love this budget? It’s RRR once again! - Railways - Renewables - Reforms A Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe. #ExcitingTimes #Budget2023."

Additionally, the finance minister included Rs 10,222 crore in the budget for the renewable energy industry.