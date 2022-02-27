New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a household name. Many are praising the President for his bravery and presence of mind. Now, as Zelenskyy is stuck in the center of the biggest offensive in Europe since World War II an old video of him dancing in a reality show. Yes, you read that right!

For the many uninitiated, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was an entertainer before he was the leader of Ukraine. Zelenskyy was part of a comedy troupe - Kvartal 95 - for several years, Zelenskyy also appeared in several TV shows and movies. In 2006, he had participated in the debut season of Ukraine's 'Dancing with the Stars. Not only did he participate in the dance reality show, but Zelenskyy, now Ukraine's president was named the winner of the dancing show.

Now, in the clip that went viral, the Ukrainian President can be seen dazzling a dance performance with dance partner Olena Shoptenko. A netizen sharing the video on Twitter wrote, "So, apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining."

Watch the video here:

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

The video till now has garnered over 1 Million likes and many re-tweets. Netizens are all praised the Ukrainian President as they flooded the comments section with their thoughts and opinions.

It’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s world, and the rest of us are just living in it https://t.co/EjnGlXgyuR — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) February 27, 2022

Their country got an eloquent hot comedian dude with a law degree who could dance president, and we got a fake billionaire reality show guy who speaks in word salad. https://t.co/CiWR2eHZfb — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) February 27, 2022

This guy. Seriously. What the hell can’t he do. https://t.co/dQjb3mydbz — Emma May (@emmagmay) February 27, 2022

Take THAT Mr Putin https://t.co/tSkS3yqPN8 — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 27, 2022

"I love Zelensky! What a character! But someone should send this clip to Putin and tell him you're losing to this guy wrote one user. While a second one wrote, "I’m just going, to be honest, and say that I think most women have a crush on Zelenskyy."

Another wrote, "Seriously, is there anything this guy can’t do?” also a Fourth user commented, "The fact that the Ukrainian people elected this guy is glorious and tells me they might be crazy enough to pull this off. #StandWithUkriane."

Posted By: Ashita Singh