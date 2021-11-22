New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Who doesn't like the money? But imagine if it's raining on you! Sweet treat right? Recently, an armored truck in California spilled bags of money onto the road, prompting people to grab dollars off the road. The incident happened in a busy Southern California on November 19.

As per ABC News, the truck was headed from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp when one of its doors popped open and all the bags of cash fell out flying onto Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The video has gone crazy viral on the internet after it was shared by influencer Demi Bagby, who narrated the whole incident. In the video, shared by her several people got off their vehicles and collected cash, while others were seen shouting and rejoicing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEMI BAGBY (@demibagby)

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. Someone dropped money all over the freeway. San Diego and shut, literally it has shut down,” she said in the video.

As per California's Police officials, people were warned to return the money stolen money they also have warned people of strict action if the stolen cash was not immediately returned. Two people have also been arrested in connection with the case. However, there were also many who returned the money they collected.

”There is a lot of video evidence of people picking up the cash, so we are going to be following up on every lead that we have. We did arrest two suspects on the scene. Those two suspects accidentally locked their car so it was blocking lanes of traffic, so they were still here when officers got here,” said California Highway Patrol Sergeant Curtis Martin.

“If you stop to pick up money, as many people as videoed the scene, you can possibly be facing charges,” Officer Jim Bettencourt told The San Diego Union Tribune.

What will you do if something like this happens before you? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh