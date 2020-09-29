In five years AstroSat has carried out 1,166 observations.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: India's first multi-wavelength astronomical observatory, AstroSat has completed five years of imaging star bodies in space. AstroSat was launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 28 2015. In five years it has carried out 1,166 observations of 800 unique celestial sources proposed by scientists both from India and abroad, a statement by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

The DST in a statement said, "Astrosat has explored stars, star clusters, mapping of large and small satellite galaxies of the Milky Way called 'Magellanic Clouds', an energetic phenomenon in the Universe such as the ultra-violet counterparts to gamma-ray bursts, supernovae, active galactic nuclei.

"Its superior spatial resolution capability has enabled astronomers to probe star formation in galaxies as well as resolve the cores of star clusters (three times better than the last NASA mission, GALEX),"

AstroSat is a crucial satellite that holds the capability to carry out operations over a range of wavelengths from the far ultraviolet to the hard X-ray band.

The Ultra-Violet Imaging Telescope is a 3 in 1 imaging telescope that observes the near-ultraviolet (NUV), and the far-ultraviolet (FUV) spectrum. The weight of UVIT is 230 kilograms. It is a combination of two telescopes.

One of the telescopes works in the visible (320-550 nm) and the NUV (200-300 nm).

The second works only in the FUV (130-180 nm).

DST secretary, Ashutosh Sharma said, "The Ultra-Violet Imaging Telescope, which is a marvellous piece of engineering, is a testimony to the power of several scientific agencies working together in multidisciplinary mode with a shared purpose."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma