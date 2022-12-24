Isha Ambani, Her Twins With Anand Piramal Get A Grand Welcome At Mumbai Home | Watch

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal embraced parenthood as they welcomed twins last month. The couple was blessed with a daughter and a son and returned to Mumbai on Christmas Eve.

The couple and their newborn twins received a grand welcome from the Ambani and Piramal family in Mumbai. Watch the video of their grand and lavish welcome.

In the statement, the Ambani family said, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha, and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Isha and Anand tied the knot in December 12, 2018, in a grand wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was a grand affair and a star studded event as it was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.