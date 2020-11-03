The scientists have found an Earth-sized maverick rogue planet in the Milky Way. Read on to know if this planet is going to be a replacement for Earth.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: An Earth-sized maverick rogue planet is being found in the Milky Way Galaxy. This exoplanet does not revolve in any orbit and freely floating in the galaxy. Rogue planets are the dissimilar exoplanets found in the solar system. But, they all have one thing in common-- they all revolve around a star. However, this new Earth-sized planet is all unique. Now, the question occurs, is this the planet that the scientists were searching for decades. Are we finally going to get a replacement for Earth? Read on to know all the factors behind this exoplanet.

The rogue planets orbit the stars but they are not gravitationally attached to any star. So, these planets are identified as exoplanets not the planets of the solar system. A few years ago, this theory and the first exoplanet was discovered by Polish astronomers from the Astronomical Observatory of the University of Warsaw. Now, scientists have found the smallest Earth-sized rogue planet.

Talking about the new finding in the Milky Way, Co-author Andrzej Udalski, Professor at the University of Warsaw in Poland said, "Our discovery demonstrates that low-mass free-floating planets can be detected and characterised using ground-based telescopes." He explained that the visuals of the planet were not clear and hence so many things are yet to be discovered about it. "When we first spotted this event, it was clear that it must have been caused by an extremely tiny object," he added.

According to a paper published in 'The Astrophysical Journal Letters', the properties like the size of the exoplanet could not be estimated by simple planet spotting. It needs several astronomical techniques including microlensing a technique inspired by Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity. So, the astronomers can magnify it and can evaluate the discoveries. However, there is no evidence if this exoplanet can be a replacement to Earth.

Posted By: Srishti Goel