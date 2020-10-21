Netizens are baffled after Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam shared a teaser of his upcoming film 50 Crores on social media and the teaser had some uncanny similarities to the Money Heist show, see reactions

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The much-popular Alex Pina's La Casa De Papel or it's more famous name Money Heist is the most loved web series on the internet. However, it is said when a thing is that popular it gets copied but what if we tell you that the rip off would-be Pakistani. Baffled? Recently, Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam shared a teaser of his upcoming film 50 Crores on social media and the teaser had some uncanny similarities to the Money Heist show and the social media is bewildered even with the thought of it.

The actor claimed that the film is different from any other film but the netizens aren't convinced and they flooded the social media with 'Pakistani Money Heist' and they reacted on how Money Heist would be difficult to pull off in Pakistan.

The photos of Pakistani show '50 Crores'took the social media by storm as it has a striking resemblance to the original series Money Heist. What struct the most to the Twitteratis were that the actors posing with name placards that had the names of Pakistani cities as Raza as Lalamusa, Aly as Sahiwal, Sarhadi as Mianwali, Aslam as Rahim Yar Khan.

As the pictures went viral the Twitteratis couldn't help themselves from making memes on it. One of the users said, "Money heist ki Pakistani copy bnaa rahe hain?.. State bank na lootna. They don't have any money."

Another user said, "Bella ciao in Money heist

Bhangra paao in 50 crore"

See Reactions:

Another Pandemic is going to release.😓#desiMoneyHeist#50Crore — S A M R E E N. (@Samreen_hun_Yar) October 18, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge aur wahan jummah break chal rahi hogi — zohair (@shayadzohair) October 18, 2020

I bet money heist Pakistan's gonna have an unemployed IT graduate as the professor — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) October 18, 2020

Yet another user said, "Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge aur wahan jummah break chal rahi hogi"

