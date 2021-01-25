Astronomers believe that Planet 9 is like a Black Hole. This update has created a stir in the astronomy world as its quite surprising that despite being a planet it is acting as a black hole.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: An interesting news has come to light regarding the mysterious Planet 9, which is also known as the ninth planet of the solar system. Astronomers have been on the hunt for a mysterious planet that has been orbiting the Sun for more than five years now.

In the recent development of this project, astronomers believe that Planet 9 is like a Black Hole. This update has created a stir in the astronomy world as its quite surprising that despite being a planet it is acting as a black hole. As per reports, the weight of the Planet 9 is ten times more than the Earth, while the distance from the Sun is 400 to 800 Astronomical Unit.

Well, astronomers are yet not confirmed, it will take them two years more to come to any conclusion regarding Planet 9 being a black hole.

Dr Shashi Bhushan Pandey of Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute said that the universe is full of mysteries. Ever since the theory of a planet 9 likely to be a 'black hole' has been reported, the curiosity of the scientists towards it has increased. It is the body of trans Neptunians. Planet 9 is currently in the outer solar system and is completely different than other planets.

Scientists believe that Planet 9 comes out to be a Black Hole then it will be one of the biggest discovery. Also, with this discovery, it will be proved that black holes not only swallow moon and stars but is also small in size.

As per reports, this theory is to be confirmed by Abraham Loeb, a scientist at Harvard University, USA.

For unversed a black hole is a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing or no particles or even electromagnetic radiation such as light can escape from it. The theory of general relativity predicts that a sufficiently compact mass can deform spacetime to form a black hole.

