Is It Vin Diesel? Netizens Confused After 3D Model Of First Human Created By God Went Viral

HAVE you ever wondered what the first human looked like? I bet you must. Even if you are not a big fan of History, there are several things that excite everyone, and many questions that are still far away from being answered.

However, you still can get a few of your doubts clarified. In an exciting development, a picture of a 3D model is making rounds on social media platforms. Though many think it is a Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, the animation is a reconstruction of Adam, the first human that was created by God.

The video was shared by the Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain, with the caption, "Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked."

Soon after the picture was posted, netizens started reacting to it. The cinema chain also posted a subsequent tweet and wrote, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal."

Meanwhile, a user jokingly said, “Meanwhile researchers at Universal Technical Institute have reconstructed this 3D image of how Adam's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T might have looked.”

Another presented an "artist-rendered reconstruction of the first human being".

“When I start and complete my assignment an hour before it's due,” said a third.

A user also asked, "Adam looked like Vin Diesel?"

“Vin Diesel Confirmed as first human being,” a fourth comment read.

According to the Bible, the name of the first human was Adam. The term 'Adam' is also used in the holy book as a pronoun, individually as "a human" and in a collective sense as "mankind".

Also, Eve was the first woman to be created by God. It is believed that humanity is in essence a single family, with everyone descended from a single pair of original ancestors.