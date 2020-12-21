China launched its first Mars probe, codenamed Tianwen-1, on July 23, and currently, it has travelled 370 million kilometers.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Is China ready to grow vegetables on the Moon? We are not saying this but Chang'e 5's return to Earth with 1,731 grams of samples from the lunar surface has sparked speculations.

However, it is reportedly said that the soil from the Moon "does not contain any organic nutrients and is very dry, which is neither suitable for growing vegetables nor potatoes".

China National Space Administration (CNSA) has said that the scientist is going to carry out the storage, analysis, and research of the country’s first samples collected from the extra-terrestrial object.

On November 24, Chang’e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched and its lander-ascender combination touched down on the north of the Mons Rumker in Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms, on the near side of the moon on December 1.

Earlier, it was reported that a team of British scientists has been signed up to join an ambitious Chinese project to produce food on the Moon.

According to reports, the lunar samples are going to divide into three parts for different purposes, CNSA deputy head Wu Yanhua said. Labs for scientific research will receive some, while the other two will be displayed in national museums for the public's education and shared with the international community in accordance with lunar data management regulations. They could even be given as special gifts to countries that work closely with China on aerospace matters.

China launched its first Mars probe, codenamed Tianwen-1, on July 23, and currently, it has travelled 370 million kilometers and reached more than 100 million kilometers from the Earth.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma