Washington | Jagran Trending Desk: Amazon's Alexa is a great company for kids and elders and people in general as it makes many tasks easy. But recently a challenge given by Alexa to a 10-year-old has raised some serious questions. Amazon's Alexa asked a 10-year-old child to touch a penny to the exposed loose ends of a phone charger plugged into the wall.

As per The Verge, the device seemingly pulled the idea for the challenge from an article describing it as dangerous, citing news reports about an alleged challenge trending on TikTok.

The child's mother Kristin Livdahl posted a screenshot of their Alexa activity history on her Twitter handle and wrote, "OMFG My 10-year-old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said." Apparently, her daughter had asked Alexa on their Echo device for a challenge.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

“We were doing some physical challenges, like laying down and rolling over holding a shoe on your foot, from a [physical education] teacher on YouTube earlier. Bad weather outside. She just wanted another one,” as her mom told BBC.

According to the screenshot posted by Kristin, the Echo responded to "tell me a challenge to do" with "Here's something I found on the web. According to ourcommunitynow.com: The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs."

Soon enough, Amazon confirmed Alexa's behaviour, and said, "As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.

“Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it,” Amazon told the BBC in a statement.

Is this the first AI murder attempt https://t.co/kcZIpY3MVN — Kkaejin Yeonghon (@KkaejinY) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens are stunned and asking "Is this the first AI murder attempt" and one user wrote, "It’s happening. Alexa out here, trying to murder out kids. I knew it!."

