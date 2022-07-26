Irked By Blaring Songs, Horse Takes Over Dancing Baraatis In UP's Hamirpur | Watch

Indian Weddings are not complete without the 'Baaratis' dancing and performing their best moves. But a wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh witnessed something unique when a horse stomped over the 'baaratis'.

The horse, startled by the loud music, can be seen kicking off people around in the video. The video shooted in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday has surfaced online. In the video, we can see the horse being triggered by the loud music coming out of the speakers. It went out of control, and the incident left at least six people injured.

The video shows more than 50 people enjoying themselves and dancing to the song, 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachengey'. But as soon as the DJ increased the volume of the music the horse lost control and started kicking the 'baraatis'. It created a panic as the animal started running through the crowd and even damaged some bikes that were parked on the side of the road.

As many as six people got injured during the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for minor treatments.

Reportedly, in many parts of the state, there is this tradition of making horses dance in the marriage ceremony. The owner of the horse, however, tried doing the same thing. But as the volume of the music increased, the animal went out of control and started running through the crowd. The locals informed that the incident was reported in the Maudaha town of Harimpur district in UP.

The attendees of the wedding recorded the video which is now going viral on social media.

