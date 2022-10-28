Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Reveals Her Real Face As She Walks Free After 3 Years

Shahar Tabar said that her look was a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop. (Image: Instagram/Twitter/ @persianbanoo)

IRAN's famous 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' has finally revealed her real face, days after she was released from prison.

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, gained international attention after she posted images of her looking like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, but a zombie version. In October 2019, she was arrested for 'corruption' and 'blasphemy' and sentenced to ten years in prison.

However, the 22-year-old was released from prison recently after widespread protests in the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini last month, Mashable reported, citing Daily Mail. According to reports, there was a growing demand for her release as she had been jailed over a 'mere joke'.

After being released from prison, Tabar appeared for a TV interview where she revealed her face. Several images from her interview have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Reportedly, she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, like a nose job, lip fillers and liposuction, but stressed that her look was a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop. Tabar claimed she had done so for fun and to gain attention, but she did not expect such harsh repercussions.

On Wednesday, Iranian security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since Amini's death. The official news agency IRNA said protesters angry over the "suspect" death of a demonstrator broke windows of banks, a tax office and other public buildings in the northwestern city of Mahabad.

At least five people were allegedly killed during protests on Thursday in the northwest of the country, Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said. Three were killed in the city of Mahabad and another two in Baneh.

Iranian human rights groups cited unconfirmed reports that some members of Amini's family are under house arrest. However, the report could not be verified by media.

(With inputs from Reuters)