Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranian Sisters' Rendition Of Bella Ciao Is Breaking The Internet | Watch

IRAN has been witnessing massive protest over the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the country's morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. The incident has not only triggered nationwide protests, but the country has also been facing international criticism.

Thousands of women chopped off their hair and walked on the streets, burning hijabs publicly. Meanwhile, amidst the sparking protest, a Persian version of the revolutionary Italian folk song 'Bella Ciao' has created a buzz over social media platforms. The song was sung by the Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri, who belong to Rasht, and was uploaded from the Instagram handle of Behin Bolouri on September 16, 2022- the same day when Mahsa Amini died.

The caption of the video reads, "We are not awake until tomorrow." Ever since the video has been posted, it has garnered more than five million views and over 216,000 likes. The video has left internet users stunned. "It was really beautiful, we need to scream the pain to be heard. I made a story with your permission," a user commented. A second user said, "The repetition of this beautiful and impressive work was very appropriate and timely. The beautiful beauties of the artist's beautiful voice."

"How appropriate that Iran is mourning tonight, and we are awake," wrote another. "All the sadness has taken over me.. Rest in peace beautiful girl," said a fourth. "Finally! the meaningful song is going where it belongs. A deep respect for the soul of the strong Iranian woman," wrote one user. "Wow amazing. The fierceness the passion the rage. Beautiful," added another.

Meanwhile, the mortality arrested the 22-year-old outside a metro station in Tehran last week for not complying with Hijab rules. Reportedly, the morality police sleuths beat Amini's head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles, and then took her to the detention center. She died in a hospital on Friday, September 16, 2022,after being in coma for three days.

Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022

Several videos of Iranian women walking on the street and burning hijabs have been going viral on social media platforms.

The incident has also invited criticism from around the globe. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said, "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the death of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown on protests," as quoted by the news agency Reuters.

