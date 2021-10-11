New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Chennai Super Kings crashed Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. With Dhoni's firey cameo CSK paved their way to becoming the first finalist of the 2021 IPL.

Dhoni in the match on Sunday gave us a glance of the vintage himself as the right-hand batsman smashed 3 fours and 1 six in his fiery innings. He finished off in style in the most crucial match of the franchise and lead them to victory.

Once again Blessing on your TL@msdhoni 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/3IGVrTrfQv — தல ViNo MSD 5.0 🤘 (@KillerViNooo7) October 10, 2021

MS may not have a great time to bat in this season of IPL but the Dhoni being Dhoni never ceases to surprise his fans and prove why Indian fans and cricket fraternity depends on the MS for wins and miracles in the most impossible match too.

He once again proved that once a hitter is always a hitter and he struck to perform in the match which was important for his team.

Dhoni, in the chase of 173 against DC scored 18 runs off 6 balls. Hailing the greatest finisher in the cricket world, the internet has flooded the microblogging site with reactions over MSD's stylish finish.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli took to his Twitter to compliment Captain Cool and wrote, "Anddddd the king is back, the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."

Kedar Jadhav compared the 'Captain Cool' with Bollywood's superstar and wrote, "Big screen pe Salman Khan and big match main MS dhoni hai toh Pura India celebrate karta raha hai aur rahega."

Om Finishaya Namaha !

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021

Another cricketing legend Virendra Sehwag hailed the temperament of the former Indian skipper and wrote, "Om Finishaya Namaha!Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy, and Dhoni showing how important temperament is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season."

"Still finishing! The saga continues," wrote Harsha Bhogle.

One of the most successful captains if not THE most successful in the history of the game who has won every single trophy finishes off in style and takes them to another final! What a player @msdhoni ! All the best to @DelhiCapitals in the next game! — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 10, 2021

Apart from Indian cricketers many foreign players also lauded Captain Cool for his impressive finish as Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews wrote, "One of the most successful captains if not THE most successful in the history of the game who has won every single trophy finishes off in style and takes them to another final! What a player @msdhoni! All the best to."

Posted By: Ashita Singh