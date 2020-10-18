IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan celebrated win with Delhi Capital team with'Break your wrist' challenge, know what is this viral trend| watch video here

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: The Delhi Capitals completed their win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020, with giving a defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capital celebrated their 5 wicket win over Chennai Super Kings with a viral trend named 'Break your wrist' challenge.

In the DC camp, Shikhar Dhawan was celebrating his award of the Man of the Match for his undefeated 58-ball 101 with his break your wrist dance challenge dance moves in which he and the team were performing on Kangana Ranaut' film's song 'Sadi Gali'.

What is 'break Your Wrist' challenge?

In this viral trend, people act like they have broken their wrist and dance their heart out on the ‘Sadi Gali’ song.

The Break Your Wrist Challenge first appeared on TikTok, early this year, but it was not much appreciated by the netizens. The viral challenge saw people breaking their wrist, which is then imitated by contorting the hand as though they have had a spasm. The challenge gained a lot of criticism online as people argued it acts negatively towards people with disabilities.

The Break Your Wrist dance trend features a person doing an activity, and they pretend to injure their wrist. It then morphs into dancing with a wrist twist move to the tune of ‘Sadi Gali,’ from the 2011 hit film Tanu Weds Manu.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan posted the video in which he is joining the celebration with the team and the teammates are looking in the full party mood.

Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video as, "Kadi saadi gali mudke vi aaya karo ??

#ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt"

The veteran batsman Shikhar scored a maiden hundred in the T20 format. Delhi won the game, the 34th fixture of IPL 2020, by 5 wickets and a ball remaining.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma