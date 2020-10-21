KKR's new anthem Laphao is an upbeat track that is winning the hearts of the team's fans, watch video

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League pulled out all stops to make sure IPL 2020 takes place this year. While the IPL is taking place at UAE this year it has made sure they entertain the fans amid this pandemic. Even though, this time the stadiums are empty but the excitement of fans is no less as they have joined virtually this time and is supporting their team through social media and they are coming up with all the creativity with their post supporting their favourite team.

However, we came across several posts as the Kolkata Knight Riders' released the new Laphao anthem and it is creating a buzz on the social media. The new team anthem of Shah Rukh Khan and Badshah's merge up titled as Laphao meaning Jump has made sure that netizens show their creative side on it and they did not fail their expectation as they came up with reels on Instagram. In the videos, they are grooving on the new anthem and are even trying new makeup trends on it.

Watch KKR's new anthem:

Check out these reels:

These fans danced their heart out KKR's anthem and made sure to include an element of cricket. From twerking on the song's beat to doing makeup on the song these fans made sure to shake a leg to their #LaphaoChallenge reel while celebrating the new anthem.

KKR's new anthem Laphao is an upbeat track that is winning the hearts of the team's fan. The Kolkata Knight Riders have never failed to impress fans with its anthem song. From Korbo Lorbo Jitbo Re to Laphao, they are making the nation groove on it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma