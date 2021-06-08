The whole incident happened when many major sites like big news organizations such as the BBC, the New York Times, CNN and more crashed on June 8, Tuesday. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Apart from being informative and interesting, Twitter is an unexpected and funny place as well. This was proves yet again when a lot of netizens took to their official IDs and started tweeting about the #InternetShutdown. The members and users posted so much about it that the hashtag started trending on the micro-blogging site.

The whole incident happened when many major sites like big news organisations such as the BBC, the New York Times, CNN and more crashed on June 8, Tuesday. These websites were not accessible and went offline while the users were constantly attempting to open them. Infact not just the news websites, but also the digital domain of giants like Amazon, Reddit, Spotify, Pinterest crashed along with many others.

But thankfully, Twitter was not one of them and this lead to a lot of netizens and memers take advantage of the opportunity to churn out hilarious memes and reactions. Yes, the micro-blogging site is now flooded with tweets regarding #InternetShutdown.

One user wrote, "Who let Karen from HR near the server? #internetshutdown" with a gif of woman plugging out the wires in a server room. Another user said, "Everyone in the world trying to find a website that actually works."

Take a look at the tweets from Twitter users here:

Who let Karen from HR near the server? #internetshutdown pic.twitter.com/siSTibvr82 — Lee Montgomery (@leemonty5) June 8, 2021

Everyone in the world trying to find a website that actually works:#InternetShutdown pic.twitter.com/C0k8zpqiS3 — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) June 8, 2021

Guess it's time to Have A Break 🍫👋 #InternetShutdown — KITKAT (@KITKAT) June 8, 2021

Right. Who let Jen near the internet? #InternetShutdown pic.twitter.com/nsHWQmgJ1O — ZX Spectrum Guide (@zxspectrumguide) June 8, 2021

The internet is down, nobody panic!



Here are some steps to fix:



1. Turn it off and on again

2. Hit your internet machine

3...#InternetShutdown pic.twitter.com/SxRFIaysO1 — Two Point Hospital (@2PointHospital) June 8, 2021

Outage: Users report major sites down, including Amazon, Guardian, NYT & Reddit including the UK government web pages.#InternetShutdown #outage pic.twitter.com/GDFGqtkXJV — Amit.sahu (@amitsahujourno) June 8, 2021

The internet shut down reportedly happened due to a technical glitch at a private CDN (Content Delivery Network) causing an outage. Users reported receiving "Error 503 Service Unavailable" and "connection error pages" when attempting to log on to a number of websites.

On Twitter, several unverified claims have reported that Fastly Edge systems, a popular CDN provider, could be the reason for the outage. A Content Distribution Network, or CDN, is a network of proxy servers and their data centres are distributed across a wide area. These companies run global networks of servers to improve the performance and availability of web services.

So guys, coming back to the memes and reactions, what are your thoughts about the funny tweets of users on Twitter? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal