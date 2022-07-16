Internet Gives Competition To NASA's 'Deepest Image Of Universe' With 'Galaxies Around Them'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently released the images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit. The Webb was launched on Christmas Day in 2021, with a partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. These pictures gave a never seen view of the universe. People are just amazed by these beautiful pictures, but many people also have a humorous take on this. Netizens have created memes as well to share their thoughts.

Elon Musk also shared a hilarious meme on Friday on Twitter. The meme has compared the James Webb Space Telescope picture with a kitchen tile.

Some people also compared the picture to a bird.

i zoomed out and guess what pic.twitter.com/aIWKcCY7ND — The Birdist (@TheBirdist) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro also took its chance to share a meme. The official Twitter account of DMRC shared the picture taken from the James Webb Space Telescope and a picture of the Delhi Metro map route. The caption reads, "There is no way for you to reach out o all the galaxies as yet. But Delhi Metro has a way to take you to all the corners of the National Captial Region."

pic.twitter.com/5I5uoNe3R9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 14, 2022

Some netizens also compared the picture with their phone screen wallpaper.

New Lock Screen wallpaper? Thanks pic.twitter.com/iLfN2gzVMM — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video took this as an opportunity to promote some of its content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

"This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said. "Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."

"I didn't know I was coming to a pep rally today," NASA Administrator James Nelson said from the stage, enthusing that Webb's "every image is a discovery."

The telescope costs around $9 billion and it is expected to revolutionize astronomy by allowing scientists to peer farther than before and with greater clarity into the universe. Five pictures were released by NASA, which include Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, Southern Ring Nebula, WASP-96 b and SMACS 0723.