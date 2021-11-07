New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As if chips curry and maggi milkshake weren't enough that now yet another bizarre recipe has found its way to the internet. Yes, brace yourselves and make way for the weirdest recipe of 'Oreo Ke Pakode' which has been doing rounds online. If you are still guessing what's in it, it is exactly the way it sounds. The dish includes pakodas (potato fritters) with a filling of chocolaty Oreo biscuits.

Yes, we know it sounds cringey, but believe us there are people who are paying Rs 20 per plate to buy it and eat it! There's a food vlogging channel on YouTube titled Foodie Incarnate that featured Ahmedabad's street food vendor who apparently is selling this interesting dish. The guy from the channel Amar Sirohi reviewed the making of Oreo Ke Pakode and even shared a video.

To our surprise the dish is not just popular but is also liked by people there for 15 to 20 long years! That's not all, guess what this so-called street snack is served with? Fried green chilies and a special date chutney. Completely crazy it is!

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens could control themselves but showered the comment section with nasty comments. One user wrote, "That's why Thanos erased half of the population", meanwhile another one said, "Oreo be like:- maa meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho rha hai". “Humanity is evolving...just backwards,” a user said.

So guys, o you have the guts to try this super-bizarre dish? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal