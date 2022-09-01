Internet Amazed With Aishwarya Rai's Doppelganger; Video Goes Viral | Watch

Social media is a place where we come across different and unique videos on a daily basis. From a simple picture of an adorable baby gaining attention to a doppelganger of Bollywood celebrities grabbing eyeballs, the platform can make anyone go popular and viral.

Now, in a similar instance, a video of a woman who resembles superstar Aishwarya Rai has set the internet on fire. Aashita Singh was first noticed by netizens after many videos of her lip-syncing to dialogues of movies starring Rai became viral. Now, the Instagram user has again summoned all the attention after internet went crazy on her videos.

The videos that were shared on Instagram, will leave you wondering if it's Aishwarya Rai or her doppelganger.

The video has more than 24 million views. The video did not only confuse the viewers but also left them surprised and confused. The video posted a week ago has over 6,70,000 likes with a comment section flooded with users showering love to talking about how confused they were after watching the video. “This is Aishwarya. You can’t tell me otherwise,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my god! You look exactly like Aishwarya,” said another.

A third user requested Aashita to post a video in a red Bengali saree, like the actress wore in the movie Devdas. "Hi aashita... Most wanted demand from you... To see you in the same look of aishwarya in devdas in our bengali white red saree attire .. Red bindi and sindoor....... Will be so happy, if you can fulfill this demand," she wrote.

Aashita hails from Indore and is a social media influencer with more than 240 k followers who makes reels.

Earlier, a painter named Ibrahim Qadri, who hails from Gujarat, made the headlines after netizens found him looking like superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His Instagram grid is full of pictures and videos that will leave you baffled.

Ibrahim has 151 k followers on his Instagram account while he only follows actor Shah Rukh Khan from his Instagram handle. He keeps posting lip-sinking videos of the dialogues from the movies of Shah Rukh Khan.