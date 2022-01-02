New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The New Year is here, and with that people have stepped into new beginnings. The first day of the year brought up new hopes, dreams, light, and a brand new sunrise. The International Space Station has shared a bunch of pictures of the first sunrise of 2022 on Twitter. The pictures have been doing rounds on the internet and for the right reason.

Sharing pictures on Twitter, the International Space Station wrote, "Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12 am GMT.” The pictures were breathtaking, and people across the globe loved them.

Take a look at the pics right here:

Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT. pic.twitter.com/ConanYAhPm — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 1, 2022

The photos have been uploaded on January 1, and since then it has garnered above 20 thousand likes and several comments on Twitter.

While one user wrote, “Amazing. I really want to watch the sunrise and sunset from the space station,” another commented, “I'm not speechless about the view, which is amazing, I am more about the fact that this picture was taken at about 400 kilometers altitude, which is not a lot.” “This one looks actually like a sunset,” pointed out another.

Apart from this, January is going to be a treat to the eye for all the stargazers as the year will be filled with new astronomical events donning the night skies. During the first month of 2022, stargazers will be able to spot planets and stars in the skies as they will be in their darkest after New Moon.

Another astronomical event that is lined in January is the Quadrantid meteor shower, which will peak on the night of January 2 and January 3 morning. Finally, the first month of 2022 will end with Mars coming close to the Moon and will be visible in the morning skies. Apart from that, Venus will also be visible from the southern sky.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen