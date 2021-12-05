New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A BJP MLA when invited to inaugurate a newly built 7-km road rebuilt at a cost of ₹ 1.16 crore in UP's Bijnor found herself in an awkward situation when she smashed a coconut on the road and instead of coconut, road cracked and got damaged.

The incident happened on Friday, December 3, when MLA Suchi Chaudhary was invited to inaugurate a road near Kheda Village. When she took the coconut to perform the ritual to mark the road's opening, the road couldn't remain intact and it cracked.

After the incident, MLA’s husband Mausam Chaudhary, who was also there on the spot, used a shovel on the newly constructed road, the surface started disintegrating. Witnessing the poor construction of the road, Suchi Chaudhary immediately, called upon officials responsible for the construction and slammed them.

In UP's Bijnor, when BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary smashed coconut on road to mark the ceremonial inauguration, the coconut didn't break but gravel came off presumably due to poor quality of road. She later sat on protest demanding probe. pic.twitter.com/hUhvQyghKY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 3, 2021



As per NDTV, Chaudhary then held a Dharna and formed a 3 member team for further accessing the responsible and she put a hold on the inauguration.

The irrigation department was building a road for ₹ 1.16 crore. The road is around 7.5 km long. I was asked to inaugurate the road. When I got there and tried to break a coconut, the coconut did not break. Bits of the road came off," she told reporters.

"I had it checked and found the construction to be deficient. The work was not up to the standard. We stopped the inauguration. I spoke to the District Magistrate. The DM formed a three-member team. The material was sent for sampling and we were there for almost three hours," Chaudhary said.

"Action will be taken against those responsible... they will face strict action. The DM has assured me that the road will be built to spec," she added.

The executive engineer of the irrigation department of Bijnor, Vikas Agarwal, however, denied any corruption, saying, "That's not true. We have asked the District Magistrate to investigate so that there are no misconceptions," reported NDTV.

Posted By: Ashita Singh