New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Kshama Bindu, a 24-year woman from Vadodara, Gujarat, has been hitting the headlines these days as she has announced that she will marry herself. The marriage is all set to take place on June 11 with all the traditional and this is probably the first of every self-marriage in India. This concept of marrying oneself is known as sologamy, also called autogamy.

What is sologamy?

Sologamy means marriage by a person to themselves and it is also referred to as self-uniting marriage. However, sologamy is not legal in India. The ceremonies in self-marriage are the same as the traditional marriage and supporters of practices say that it is an act of self-love.

History of Sologamy:

In 1993, Linda Baker, a dental hygienist in Los Angeles, married herself and is believed to be the first person to start this trend. The wedding was attended by Linda Baker's 75 friends. Then in 1996, NBA player Dennis Rodman was also reported to marry himself. The popularity of sologamy has increased in the 21st century, especially among affluent women. In 2014, in Kyoto, Japan, a travel agency started offering self-marrying packages for women and the customers include women, who were not satisfied with their original weddings. In 2014, the sologamy of a British photographer was also reported and then in 2017, an Italian fitness trainer was reported to be in sologamy.

Sologamy in Pop culture:

Many movies and television shows have portrayed the concept of sologamy. One of the most popular portrayals of sologamy is in S*x and The City. One of the characters from the show Carrie Bradshaw was shown marrying herself. Then, in Glee, an American musical comedy-drama, the character Sue Sylvester, also marries herself. Holly Franklin in the sitcom The Exes, who works as a divorce lawyer, is also shown to follow sologamy. The famous soap opera Doctors has shown the storyline of sologamy for the character Valerie Pitman. The critically acclaimed Spanish comedy film Rosa's wedding follows the storyline of sologamy. Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed the role of All, the man who marries himself, in the film Zoolander 2 in 2016.

Sologamy in India:

Sologamy is not legal in India and there have to be two persons in a marriage. The Hindu Marriage Act incorporated monogamy and strictly prohibited bigamy and polygamy. The act uses the term 'either of the spouse', which means that there must be two persons to complete the marriage.

Talking about her marriage, Kshama said, “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself”. Kshama identifies herself as bisexal and claims that her marriage is India's first sologamy. She has booked the venue and priest for her wedding. She has also written the five vows for herself and has also planned to go on a two-week solo honeymoon to Goa. “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding,” she said.

