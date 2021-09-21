Sandy Saha is an acclaimed influencer, he took his social media to share a video of himself dancing on a flyover in Kolkata. The video has gone viral on social media. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Sandy Saha an influencer from Kolkata has grabbed a lot of attention for dancing to Bollywood song in the middle of Maa flyover in Kolkata. The influencer illegally parked his car on the flyover and shot his dance video. The influencer, Sandy Saha is quite famous and was also featured in the Uttar Pradesh Government advertisement.

Ever since the video surfaced on social media, it has gone viral. Saha took to Facebook to share a video of him dancing on the Maa Flyover as it rained heavily. In the video, Sandy can be seen dancing on Shilpa's famous dance number 'Main Aai hoon UP Bihar lootne'. In a yellow short dress with a wig on his head, Sandy is dancing on the divider of the flyover.

The viral video has garnered over 1.5 million views and several comments on the social media site. Take a look at the clip here:

Sandy Saha from Maa Flyover 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vyPiPvL1F1 — Abhishek/अभिषेक (@AbhishekSay) September 13, 2021

Sandy Saha is known for creating content for entertainment purposes. Earlier, he had posted a video for the purpose of entertainment but this time, a few netizens tagged the Kolkata police on this video which led to a police case on the influencer. Netizens tagging the police in the post claimed that Maa Flyover is unsafe for activities such as these and anyone can get hurt.

After the incident, a case was filed on the influencer by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday, September 21. The owner of the illegally parked car and the driver were asked to appear at the Kolkata Police headquarters. The driver was fined and his driving license was ceased temporarily.

Sandy later said that "He believes he did not break any traffic laws and hence cannot be charged for them. However, he admitted that stopping the car in the middle of the flyover was not correct and claimed he was not aware of the fact that it is prohibited.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in Indore wherein an influencer Shreya Kalra was questioned for dancing in the middle of the traffic.

Posted By: Ashita Singh