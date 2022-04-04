Dehradun | Jagran Trending Desk: We have heard that people often get inspired by other people's work or ideas. Getting inspiration in any form is life is considered as greatest gift for a person. But, here in this tale, the saying is reversed and the person got inspired after acknowledging it, rewarded its muse. Yes! A senior citizen from Dehradun, Pushpa Munjial, on Monday has filed a testament (will) in the district court transferring all her property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting inspired by his work ideas.

Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma said that while handing over the testament of her property to Congress leader, Munjial said that she is influenced by the ideas of Rahul Gandhi.

"Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this," said Sharma.

Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh.

Meanwhile, this comes after Rahul Gandhi's Congress failed to mark its presence in all the five states that is Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand in the recently held assembly elections 2022.

In Uttarakhand, Congress had fought the elections under the leadership of Mr Rawat. The party won just 19 seats against the BJP’s 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats. After Congress witnessed a humiliating loss, senior leader Rahul Gandhi had said the “party humbly accepts the people’s verdict in the polls” and will learn from it.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh