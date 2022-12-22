Indonesian Youtubers Recreate Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Starrer ‘Aao Milo Chalen’ From ‘Jab We Met’ | Watch

An Indonesian couple recently posted a YouTube video of themselves perfectly recreating the song Aao Milo Chalen, originally performed by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the movie Jab We Met.

Dressed similarly like the actors, the couple absolutely nailed the choreography, leaving viewers in awe. The video was uploaded by YouTuber Vina Fan, who often creates content related to Bollywood.

The video begins with a display split into two sections. On the left is the song from the film, while the right contains the fan-made rendition. As the video progresses, viewers can see the fans flawlessly imitating various scenes.

Watch the video here:

The video was made available some days back. After being circulated, the video has 1.1 lakh views and the count is still on the rise. Furthermore, it has also received several remarks from people.

"Guys I really appreciate Vina and her team for her hard work the way she handles everything perfectly from costumes to locations. She really does an amazing job. Hats off to Vina and her team and the chemistry between Vina and Jordy is really fabulous. This parody is like we are seeing the original one. It's really amazing Vina, you are really a hardworking girl. Lots of love to you from India," wrote a YouTuber user.

"Very nice. Great work. Keep it up," posted another. "Just wow. I love this film and love all the songs. Love this remake," expressed a third.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met released in 2007 and revolves around Aditya (played by Shahid), an emotionally-bereaved business tycoon on the brink of self-destruction, who got onto a train without any purpose. As chance would have it, he meets Geet (played by Kareena), an exuberant girl intent on eloping with her lover, and got unwittingly involved in her daring escapade.