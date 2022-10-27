Indians Scheme To Get Kohinoor Back From Britain, Harsh Goenka Shares The Plot

WITH India-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, the Kohinoor diamond has once again become the topic of discussion among Netizens. India is all busy thinking about how it can get back the Kohinoor and Billionaire Harsh Vardhan Goenka seem to have cracked the idea.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared his friend's idea to get back the diamond. The RPG group chairman wrote, "My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor - Invite #RishiSunak to India - Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws - Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM instead. No one will realise it. - Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor."

💎 in 🇮🇳! 😀😀 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2022

This comes after the Internet called cricketer Ashish Nehra and Sunak twin brothers due to their 'uncanny resemblance'.

The tweet has got ... likes and ... comments. While few netizens did not find the idea satisfactory, others claimed it was a copied idea.

A user named Anirudh claimed that it was his idea. "Hey Mr Harsh That was my tweet yaar. Am I the friend u r referring to." A second talked about britain's economical crisis and said, "Sir, why disclosed publicly? #RishiSunak's in-laws will read it and instead fly to London and they probably will get stuck in economic recession."

Sir, why disclosed publicly?#RishiSunak's in-laws will read it and instead fly to London and they probably will get stuck in economic recession.@hvgoenkahttps://t.co/jiXANRy2Qb — Abhishek Gupta (@aaguptaG) October 25, 2022

Hey Mr Harsh

That was my tweet yaar 🤣



Am I the friend u r referring to#Copyrighthttps://t.co/ycogDRyf5D — Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) October 25, 2022

"Sir, you do realise that making a kidnapping threat against a sitting UK PM - even in jest - automatically triggers the MI5 checks on you, right? You may expect a visit from 007 anytime soon," wrote a third.

Earlier, when Sunak became the PM of the UK, the internet got flooded with memes showing a picture of Sunak and Nehra. A social media user posted a picture of both Nehra and Sunak and wrote, " Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak (sic)”.

"Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela," said another user.

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the UK on Tuesday after replacing former PM Liz Truss who officially become the shortest-serving PM in UK history after she was forced to step down just 45 days into office.