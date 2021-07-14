Justin won by a narrow margin of one point, defeating Peter Gilmore. The second runner up was Kishwar Chowdhary, the Bangladesh-origin home cook

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Justin Narayan, the Indian-origin contestant won season 13 of MasterChef Australia by impressing the judges of globally popular reality show with cuisine ranging from a humble Chicken curry-flatbread to a sophisticated Charcoal Chicken with Toum. Along with the title and trophy, Justin also won the prize money of $250,000 (over ₹1 Crore and 39 Lakhs).

The Instagram page of Masterchef Australia also shared a video of Narayan after the win. "We think it's safe to say @justinnarayan's mind is blown right now,” the video was captioned as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Justin won by a narrow margin of one point, defeating Peter Gilmore. The second runner up was Kishwar Chowdhary, the Bangladesh-origin home cook whose journey to grand finale was defined by her ability to perfect the Bengali cuisine, starting with popular puchkas and Khichuri to Begun Bharta and the humble Panta Bhaat.

Justin became the second Indian-origin person on the show to win the MasterChef title, after prison guard Sashi Cheliah who had won the title in 2018.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin shared pictures from the finale and wrote, "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Narayan (@justinnarayan)

Justin Narayan is a 27-year-old from Perth, Western Australia. In a video that was posted by MasterChef that talked about his journey, Justin had said that he loves cooking different cuisines and experimenting with dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Upon, Justin’s win in MasterChef Australia, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell took to Twitter and called Justin’s win “well deserved”.

“We’d love to host you during your next India visit,” he added.

Congrats #JustinNarayan, winner of #MasterChefAU! Well deserved!!

We'd love to host you during your next India visit.

🇮🇳🇫🇯🇦🇺 https://t.co/URjbIj6tNi — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) July 13, 2021

During the course of the show, another Indian-origin contestant, Depinder Chhibber surprised the judges when he served them with Tandoori Chicken, Naan, Lassi and Chicken Biryani. Needless to say, the subcontinent’s cuisine dominated the best that was served in Masterchef Australia in this season.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma