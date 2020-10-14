The video of a driverless car moving on a highway is doing rounds and has baffled the netizens, watch the video here

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As talks about Tesla's launch in India gained pace with Elon Musk's announcement to launch its cars in the country, a video of a driverless car moving on a highway is baffling the internet forcing them to wonder whether the Tesla has already arrived in India.

In the viral video, a Premier Padmini or Fiat car is cruising on the road without any driver. An old man wearing a mask is seen seated next to the driver seat and there is no one else in the vehicle. The video was recorded by a man who was driving behind the car, and he shared the video on Facebook as he was baffled after watching this car.

In the video, it is evident that the car is taking smooth cuts and changing lanes and expertly overtaking other vehicles, apparently without anyone controlling it.

The man shared the video on Facebook with the caption that reads, "Today saw something an old man driving his padmini car sitting in passenger seat. How is this possible?"

After the video was shared, it went viral and has so far received many views with hundreds of baffled comments.

Some of the social media users answered it and said that the man must be driving a car with a two-way pedal system. Such cars with pedals on both sides are used by driving schools, allowing the teacher to control the vehicle too.

One of the users explained and solved the mystery, "The trick is front seat is a a full seat. Gear is under steering wheel. Once he reached highway on top gear, he moved from driver seat to next seat. He use the acceleration pedal. Like driving school vehicle, he'll go that side suddenly in case of emergency. He mostly drives that car in 3 lane Highway, So maximum any one lane available free always."

While some users recognised the man on the passenger seat and said that they had seen him driving from the passenger seat several times. "Seen him in Vellore," wrote one person in the comments section. "He lives in Vellore and is near our house," said another.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma