New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A team of Indian astronomers discovered a number of planets similar to Earth. The Earth-like planets were discovered using an Artificial Intelligence-based algorithm. Earth was used as an anomaly among thousands of planets not supportive of life to identify potentially habitable planets.

The Artificial Intelligence-based method is called Multi Stage Memetic Binary Tree Anomaly Identifier.

The team of Indian astronomers who discovered Earth-like planets, said that the current estimates are that the total number of planets in our galaxy remains unspecified that could runs into the billions.

The question which arises is whether there are other life-harboring planets and if there is a way to predict which exoplanet can potentially harbour life?

Astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics along with astronomers from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and Goa campus have designed an anomaly detection method to identify potentially habitable planets based on the above mentioned theory that Earth is an anomaly.

“Earth being the only habitable planet among thousands of planets is defined as an anomaly. We explored whether similar ‘anomaly candidates' can be found using novel anomaly detection methods," they said in a statement. According to the study, there are 60 potentially habitable planets out of about 5000 confirmed, and nearly 8000 candidate planets proposed. These planets can be viewed as candidates for anomalous instances in a huge pool of 'non-habitable' exoplanets.

The Ministry of Science and Technology in a statement said that this method resulted in similar results in terms of anomalous candidate detection when it did not use surface temperature as a feature, compared to when it actually did. This will make the future analysis of exoplanets much easier.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma