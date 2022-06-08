New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A moment of pride for Indian Railways! Shreyas G Hosur created history by becoming the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the 'Ironman Triathlon' – considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world. The said event includes a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling, and 42.2 km running which is to be completed within a day, but, India’s Hosur completed the event - held in Germany's Hamburg on Sunday in just 13 hours and 26 minutes.

After he did what may seem impossible to many, congratulations were poured in for the ‘Triathalon winner’. Indian Railways also poured in wishes and congratulated Shreyas.

The Railways in a post on Instagram said: "A moment of pride for Railways! Congratulations to Mr. Shreyas Hosur who became the first Railway Officer to complete the gruelling ‘IRONMAN’ Triathlon in Hamburg, Germany, which includes 3.8 km Swim, 180 km Cycling and 42.2 km Running.”

Indian Railways also posted a video of the same and showed everyone the moment when Shreyas passed the finishing line and completed ‘Ironman Triathlon'

In a statement, the Railways ministry said, "The finishers of the event are popularly known as 'IRONMAN' - befitting the mental and physical strength the race demands."

The event began at 6.30 am Sunday with the 3.8 km swim in the chilly waters of a lake. That was followed by a 180-km cycle ride through the countryside and a 42.2 km - a full marathon distance - run.

Shreyas is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer of the 2012 Batch. He is returned from deputation to National Technical Research Organization (NTRO), Delhi and is currently serving as Dy. FA&CAO in Construction/SWR. He is the son of Gopal B Hosur, a retired IPS officer who was part of the team that caught dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, the ministry added.

"This makes Shreyas also the first officer from the non-uniformed civil services to complete the event," the railway's ministry said.

