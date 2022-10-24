Indian, Pakistan Cricket Fans Dance To 'Pasoori' Outside MCG Amid Intense On-Field Rivalry | Watch

India vs Pakistan clash is touted as one of the greatest rivalries of all time. On Sunday in a nail-biting thriller of the T20 World Cup, India defeated their arch-rivals by 4 wicket at MCG in Australia. Just like every other clash between these two countries, this match was also intense as fans were highly pumped up for all the action.

Amid all this, a video has gone viral on social media that has shown the spirit of cricket among Indian and Pakistani fans in spite of their rivalry. In the viral video, fans from both nations can be seen singing and dancing together to the song Pasoori. The video is shot outside Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Australia on Sunday.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entert, Sports & Travel (@pakistan_showbiz123)

Talking about the match, Chasing 160, India was reeling at 45 for 4 at the halfway mark but Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) stitched 113 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt. Then Virat Kohli set the grandest stage with his magical knock that engineered India's colossal four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans.



With two wickets, two extras, Virat Kohli getting bowled off a free hit and a cool finish by Ravichandran Ashwin, the blockbuster T20 World Cup contest between India and Pakistan climaxed had a dramatic last over.

Kohli redeemed himself with a magical 82 not out of 53 balls as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in one of their most memorable wins against Pakistan.

Soon after the epic win over Pakistan prominent cricketers hailed Kohli's epic knock. "Virat Kohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long-on was spectacular! Keep it going," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Virat Kohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long-on was spectacular! Keep it going," Tendulkar tweeted.