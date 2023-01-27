Indian Mother-Daughter Duo Enters Singapore Book Of Records For Making Rangoli With 26,000 Ice Cream Sticks

INDIAN festivals are incomplete without the making of Rangoli. From Diwali celebrations at home to Rangoli competitions being conducted in schools, it is not only fun and exciting but the beautiful colours and designs add beauty to any occasion.

In an interesting incident, an Indian mother and daughter (Sudha Ravi with her daughter Rakshita) team has registered their names in the Singapore Book of Records by creating a 6-by-6 metre rangoli artwork using 26,000 ice cream sticks which depicts notable Tamil scholar-poets, reported PTI.

"Kalamanjari and team did a vocal performance on the songs of these scholars," said Soundara Nayaki Vairavan, the founder of Kalamanjari, which promotes Tamil literary works through music and dance.

Vairavan also took to Facebook and shared some pictures of the event along with the caption, "Kalamanjari had a very humble beginning in November 2018, when it was started. After four years of incredible journey now, it has found a place in the 'Singapore Book of Records'. Thanks to LISHA for including it in their Pongal calendar 2023. This record is mainly due to the tireless efforts of Sudha and Rakshita. Also Thanks to the Kalamanjari team for standing by me always."

Reportedly, it took a month to make the rangoli, which depicts notable Tamil scholar-poets Tiruvalluvar, Avvaiyaar, Bharathiyaar and Bharathidasan and coincides with the celebration of their works by Kalamanjari, a Tamil cultural organisation in Singapore, which organised the event, and the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (LISHA).

Ravi is a rangoli artist who keeps promoting Tamil culture, usually uses rice flour, chalks and chopsticks to make rangoli but switched to acrylics on ice cream sticks this time.

She is also popular for making rangolis at community centres, drawing the attention of non-Indian admirers in Singapore.

"Sudha and her daughter are part of the Tamil cultural activities in Singapore, and this is an assurance that the younger generation will continue to lift our traditions," said Vairavan.

(With inputs from PTI)