New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Imagine seeing more than 5,000 diamonds altogether, a bedazzling scene right? But, what if we tell you that an Indian jeweller has used more than 5,000 diamonds to make a ring. If asked what will be the number on your mind of diamonds used in a single ring? 7,801 is not the answer you would be thinking of.

However, an Indian jeweller has managed to create a world record by using these 7,801 diamonds to make a ring. The Guinness World Record is bagged by Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) in Hyderabad.

He used a 7,801 natural diamonds have been used in curating the ring named ‘The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’. The ring has been unveiled today at their store. This is the first Guinness World Record in Jewellery achieved in South India.

It is reported that it all started in September 2018 and it took around 11 months to complete it. The name of the ring is inspired by Brahma Kamalam that is a rare flower found that is found in the Himalayas. The ring has around six layers. There are five layers of eighth petals and the final layer has six petals with three pollens right in the centre.

Srikanth told the news agency ANI, "I am very honoured and thankful to the Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art. It gives me immense pleasure to get awarded at a global level for a masterpiece I created."

This jewellery was unveiled on October 20. "After several rounds of verification and evidence exchange, in September 2020, the Guinness World Records awarded the “Most Diamonds Set in One Ring.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma