Indian Businessman Buys Whopping Rs 240-Cr Penthouse In Mumbai, Biggest Residential Deal In India | Details

BK Goenka, the chairman of Welspun Group, is said to have made the largest residential property deal in Indian history by purchasing a penthouse in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 240 crore. The 30,000-square-foot luxury penthouse, located in Three Sixty West on Annie Besant Road in Worli (South Mumbai), is touted to provide amazing views. The entire carpet area is approximately 1,82,084 square feet, which includes 101 parking spaces. The penthouse is said to be on the 63rd, 64th, and 65th floors of the skyscraper's Tower B.

This recent residential property transaction has set a new record in the Indian real estate market and has once again demonstrated wealthy individuals' growing interest in luxury residences in Mumbai. The city is well-known for its high-net-worth individuals and has long been a favourite destination for investors looking for quality real estate.

The penthouse, which is located in a prestigious area of Mumbai, is reported to include all of the modern facilities and luxurious features that one would expect from a property of this calibre. The property is part of a residential tower that includes, among other things, a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, and 24-hour security.

Who Will Be BK Goenka’s Neighbours:

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and some other well-known personalities including businessmans, live there.

BK Goenka formed the Welspun Group in 1985, and it is one of India's major conglomerates, with activities spanning from textiles and infrastructure to energy and steel. BK Goenka is well-known for his commercial skills, and his real estate projects have long piqued the interest of the Indian media.