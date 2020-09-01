India's first Space Observatory AstroSat which marked the discovery of farthest galaxy was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization.

A group of Indian Astronomers have now discovered one of the farthest star galaxies in the Universe, estimated to be located 9.3 billion light years away from Earth, and it has become a landmark achievement in Space missions.

Sharing this information the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said "It is a matter of pride that India’s first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory “AstroSat” has detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth.The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of Astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune."

India's AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than the Hubble Space Telescope of NASA: Department of Space, Indian Govt

According to Director of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Dr Somak Ray Chaudhury, this discovery is a very important clue to how the dark ages of the Universe ended and there was light in the Universe. We need to know when this started, but it has been very hard to find the earliest sources of light, he said.

India's first Space Observatory AstroSat which marked the discovery of farthest galaxy was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015. It was developed by a team led by Shyam Tandon, Ex-Emeritus Professor, IUCAA with the full support of ISRO.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma