Indian And Pakistani Army Soldiers Groove To Sidhu Moosewala Songs At LoC

The musical heritage of Punjab’s musical sensation Late Sidhu Moose Wala is currently spreading joy throughout Pakistan and India. Music transcends boundaries, and these boundaries are literal in this scenario. Indian Army members could be seen dancing to the sounds of Moose Wala's "Bambiha Bole," which was being played on loudspeakers by Pakistani soldiers across the border, in a video uploaded by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal.

It was a remarkable display of goodwill that made people happy on Twitter after Dhaliwal published it there with the description, "Sidhu's songs playing over the border! crossing the divide."

Check Video:

Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

As they watch the video and retweet it on their Twitter page, Netizens are beaming with pride!

Sidhu Moose Wala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was an Indian musician, rapper, songwriter, and actor who was prominent in the Punjabi music industry and Punjabi movies.

On May 29 in the Punjabi village of Jawaharke in the Mansa region, gunmen shot and killed Moose Wala. The accused gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was identified by Punjab Police as the crime's organizer in a charge sheet that was submitted to a Mansa court on Friday.

36 shooters, facilitators, strategists, and other participants in the crime, which took place on May 30 in vengeance for the killing of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, were identified in the 1,850-page charge sheet.

The charging sheet also lists Deepak Tinu, Sandeep Kekda, Manmohan Mohana, Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Keshav, Manpreet Manu, Sachin Bhiwani, and Jagroop Roopa in addition to Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The state police are currently interrogating both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria.

Pramod Ban, the head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is looking into the murder.