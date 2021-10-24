Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After dismissing the opening duo of the Indian team Shaheen Shah Afridi gave an early advantage to Pakistan in the high-voltage game. The young player now is getting praised on the internet as fans are comparing him with Wasim Akram.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck to dismiss KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in the match against India on Sunday. The bowler's attack created a hurdle for Men in Blue as they managed to score only 151 by giving off 7 wickets in the allotted overs.

Comparing him to Wasim an internet user commented, "Shaheen Afridi reminds me of Wasim Akram. He's fast, accurate, lethal. And is quite a looker too," while another commented,"Shaheen Afridi is a bit like Chaminda Vaas and Wasim Akram. Quite a lot of potential! #INDvPAK."

Take a look at the praises of the fans here:

Shaheen Afridi is a bit like Chaminda Vaas and Wasim Akram. Quite a lot of potential! #INDvPAK — Sayantan | ⚽🥊🧘🏻 (@san_footy) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Afridi reminds me of Wasim Akram. He's fast, accurate, lethal. And is quite a looker too. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) October 24, 2021

Wasim Akram



Mohamad Amir



&



Now Shaheen Afridi.



Pakistani Left arm Fast Bowlers are Just 🔥🔥🔥



U need special Talent to Play these unplayable Yorkers & Inswingers.



Game on 🔥🔥🔥#indiaVsPakistan #PakVsInd #TeamIndia #worldT20 #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the bowler with most wickets in T20Is since 2019 in powerplays. He has 48 wickets to his name in that period.

In India vs Pakistan match, Shaheen struck 3 wickets with an economy of 7.80 in his 4 overs. Team India scored 151 and lost 7 wickets in India vs Pakistan on Sunday.

