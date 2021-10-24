New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Who are we? Indians, what do we want? Excitement, How do we get it? Through India VS Pakistan match. So, for all those who are swirling between the ongoing festivities, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has added extra thrill for you with India VS Pakistan cricket match.

While most married women are fasting for their husbands, the men on the other hand are gearing up for 'the' match tonight. Yes, biggest face-off is yet to begin at 7:30 pm and if you are one of them who are waiting with bated breath for the match. Then brace yourself for another battle before the big one. You guessed it right! We are talking about the meme battles which got re-triggered on this much-anticipated match.

Check out the memes and hilarious Twitter reactions for India VS Pakistan match here:

To cheer up my #TeamIndia I made a mini #T20WorldCup trophy using Icecream sticks. Wishing All the best for #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/d7xQtour8c — Manoj Kumar Sahoo (@artistmanoj566) October 24, 2021

So guys, how did you like the memes?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India VS Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today on October 24 starting 7:30 pm.

For the unversed, the two arch-rivals last met in the group stage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India convincingly defeated Pakistan and maintained their undefeated streak in all the World Cups.

India and Pakistan have had 5 face-offs one at T20 World Cup out of which all five were won by the 'Men in Blue'. And now this time it will be interesting to see what turns does the upcoming match take.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal