Paarl/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian batter Virat Kohli was slammed by netizens on Sunday after his visuals of 'chewing something' during Indian national anthem at Boland Park went viral. Netizens said that this behaviour from Kohli ahead of the third ODI between India and South Africa was disrespectful.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old this month quit the Test captaincy, months after resigning from T20I captaincy, following which he was unceremoniously removed from ODI captaincy.

“Virat Kohli busy chewing something while National Anthem is playing. Ambassador of the nation,” a Twitter user posted a video showing Kohli chewing gum whilst National Anthem was being played ahead of third ODI between South Africa and India in Paarl on Sunday.

Virat Kohli busy chewing something while National Anthem is playing. Ambassador of the nation.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/FiOA9roEkv — Vaayumaindan (@bystanderever) January 23, 2022

“Last time parvez razool did this he was thrown out of team,” wrote a user.

Last time parveez razool did this he was thrown out of team https://t.co/O2px68I2yP — Mohit (@Mohittweets13) January 23, 2022

“I still remember the passion and emotion of Sachin and Dhoni for the nation,” another user wrote.

I still remember the passion and emotion of Sachin and Dhoni for the nation.#INDvsSAF #SAvIndia https://t.co/EmKaIjd4gV — Rishabh (Expert) (@Rishabh_RW) January 23, 2022

“After looking at dismal performances + egoistic behaviour of Kohli there has to be no doubt that Sachin is miles ahead and any comparisons made previously should stand null and void,” wrote another Tweeple.

After looking at dismal performances + egoistic behaviour of Kohli there has to be no doubt that Sachin is miles ahead and any comparisons made previously should stand null and void #INDvsSA #viratkholi #BCCIPolitics #KLRahul #Cricket #FactCheck https://t.co/kV5gyAFE42 — Nishwins (@Nishwins1) January 23, 2022

“Now he is not captain, so people are finding other ways to target him and feel him embarrass,” said a user on Twitter.

Now he is not captain, so people are finding other ways to target him and feel him embarrass — ɪʀᴏɴɪᴄ ᴋᴀʀᴀɴ (@Karan__18) January 23, 2022

“This looked so bad on his part. It means if you're not captain, you need not respect national anthem. Is it what you want to show to nation to youngsters?,” wrote another Tweeple.

This looked so bad on his part. It means if you're not captain, you need not respect national anthem. Is it what you want to show to nation to youngsters? — Asmita Bapat (@asmitab) January 23, 2022

India is playing the third and last One Day International (ODI) match of the ongoing series against South Africa in Paarl. The hosts are leading 2-0, having won the series already. Prior to that, India lost the test series to South Africa 2-1.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma