New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the first, the Madhya Pradesh Police have suspended a constable for the most absurd reason ever. The state police suspended Rakesh Rana for keeping a long mustache and termed it as lack of discipline while suspending him.

The suspension order issued on Friday to constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the police's motor transport wing, surfaced on various social media platforms on Sunday.

Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, Prashant Sharma, who issued the order, said that Rana was suspended as he did not follow his senior's order about correcting his appearance.

“When his appearance was checked, the constable was found with hair grown and a moustache till the neck. He was directed to trim the hair as his turnout was awkward, but he did not follow the directives,” the official said.

Sharma also claimed the constable was adamant about keeping long hair and moustache, which was not in accordance with norms for the uniformed personnel.

When asked about the reason for not trimming his moustache to the proper size, Rakesh said, "I was asked to cut my moustache to a proper size but I refused. Never before in my service, I was asked to do so."

Hence, he was suspended as part of disciplinary action, the official said.

The constable was posted as the driver of the Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

He told a TV channel that he will continue to keep a moustache as it is a matter of "self-respect" for him.

Further, he claimed that he always abides by the police protocols as he wore a proper uniform among other things but he was never asked to cut his moustache before and now he will not compromise on this issue despite the suspension as he had been keeping the moustache since a long time.

Posted By: Ashita Singh