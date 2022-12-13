In Robbery Gone Wrong, Thief Tries To Steal Phones, Gets Stopped By Door | Watch

IN A robbery gone wrong, a thief in the United Kingdom's Dewsbury had to return the stolen mobile phone back to the shop after its owner caught the robber during the theft attempt. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV of the shop and now doing rounds on social media.

In the video that went viral, the man attempted to steal from the Phone Market shop in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire on December 4 around 4 pm. However, he was caught red-handed by the shop keeper and had to return all the stolen goods.

Meanwhile, according to Metro News, the thief had planned to steal 1,600 pounds' worth of mobile phones which backfired spectacularly.

The video shows how the hooded thief pretended to be a customer and when the shopkeeper showed him a few phones and handed one to him to check personally. The thief immediately ran back towards the glass door, but the shopkeeper jammed the door with a remote, preventing the thief from leaving.

Later, the had to return to the owner and leave the phone on the counter.

Watch the video here:

Afzal Adam, 52, the shop owner, said he installed the door locking mechanism in 2020 for 250 pounds, Metro News reported. He said, "With people wearing masks and balaclavas, I was worried about not being able to identify anyone if they did steal from my store."

"He would have gotten away with 1,600 pounds of the merchandise, so the mechanism has paid for itself!" "I had the owner of another local store come in and ask what mechanism we had because they were looking for the same thing.