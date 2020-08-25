In Pics | NASA shares stunning images of Earth captured from outer space

NASA keeps sharing the stunning images of Earth from outer space. Have a look at these astonishing photos.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA keeps surprising us with its stunning pics of earth taken from outer space. Over the years, the space agency amazed us with astonishing clicks from the different parts of the world including Alaska, Summer Blooms in Baltic, Churning in the Chukchi Sea, Whirlpool and others. Also, NASA astronauts shared some unseen beautiful shots of the Earth. They shared Northwest Australia from the space station, Republic of Maldives, Twin Blue Marbles, The Wild Frozen Dnieper River and others. Have a look at these terrific pictures shared by NASA.

Summer blooms in the Baltic: According to NASA, “Every summer, phytoplankton spread across the northern basins of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, with blooms spanning hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles.”

Northwest Australia from the Space Station: NASA stated that his stunning image of the northwest corner of Australia was snapped by a student on Earth after remotely controlling the Sally Ride EarthKAM aboard the International Space Station.

Mackenzie River: The Mackenzie River in Canada plays a major role in Arctic climate as warmer fresh water mixes with cold seawater, NASA.

Lake Carnegie: According to NASA, Ephemeral Lake Carnegie, in Western Australia, fills with water only during periods of significant rainfall. In dry years, it is reduced to a muddy marsh. This image was acquired by the Landsat 7 satellite on May 19, 1999. This is a false-color composite image made using shortwave infrared, infrared and red wavelengths. The image has also been sharpened using the sensor's panchromatic band.

Baffin Bay, Greenland: This image was acquired by the Landsat 7 satellite on September 3, 2000. It is a false-color composite image made using near-infrared, red and blue wavelengths, said NASA. Along Greenland's western coast, a small field of glaciers surrounds the Baffin Bay in the pictures.

Posted By: Srishti Goel