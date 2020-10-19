The GIP Mall now has the Boeing 737 -200 aeroplane in their parking of Gardenia Galleria and the aircraft is soon going to turn into a restaurant.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Are you now bored with that quaint cafe and street style restaurant and now you just want to pack your bags, grab the ticket and fly away? What if we say that you can grab your ticket and sit on the aisle seat with special someone and you will be back at your home by the deadline 10 PM. Sounds strange, come December to the Great Indian Palace (GIP) Mall in Noida, Sector 38 as it is going to have an aeroplane that they are working to turn into a restaurant. And yes, they will give you aisle tickets too.

The GIP Mall now has the Boeing 737 -200 aeroplane in their parking of Gardenia Galleria and the aircraft is soon going to turn into a food and beverages outlet, along with a flight simulator for kids, by mid-December.

They are currently working on the interior of the plane and are refitting and decorating it into a restaurant.

Bhaskar Joshi, general manager (operations) of Entertainment City Pvt Ltd that owns the mall, said that many people have not taken to flights since the lockdown. “There are a number of people who crave for in-flight lunch and dinner. We explored this option and made a contract with an aeronautical company – Dixit Aeronautics – to run an in-flight restaurant at the GIP mall,” he told Hindustan Times.

Rakesh Dixit, director of Dixit Aeronautics, said, “Five years ago we had started a similar restaurant in Ludhiana, and one near Rohini metro station in Delhi. We got a good response and hence we planned this project in Noida.”

(Photo Credit: Pallav Palliwal)

Dixit further said that "This is a complete aeroplane with engine and cockpit and the aisle. We will redesign the seating arrangements. We will also place some music system inside. Around 60 to 70 people can sit and dine at a time."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma