Many Bengaluru users took to their official social media accounts to share photos of the same on the internet. Read on to know more about the phenomenon which is called a halo.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The second strain of COVID-19 pandemic has led all the people in the country to get locked inside their houses again. Just like last year this year too, everyone is practicing social distancing and they are quarantining in order to protect themselves from the chronic virus. Amidst these tough times there's hardly anything which can put a smile on one's face but all thanks to mother nature, which is leaving no stone unturned to surprise us.

Recently, a magnificent sight to behold of 'Sun Halo'. was spotted in Bengaluru which is nothing short of breath-taking. The beautiful glimpse of a rainbow-like halo was witnessed around the sun which captivated everyone's attention so much so that people took several pictures of the same.

Many users took to their social media accounts to share photos of the same on the internet. A user named Nimish Sunil called it, "One of the most beautiful things in recent times."

Take a look at the Twitter user's pictures here:

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you ~ #Bangalore Skies ⛅️🌈 pic.twitter.com/70LWcTFcCH — Nikhil Ballal (@thecatharticboy) May 24, 2021

One user wrote, "22 degree Sun Halo! It’s beautiful" with a smiling emoticon.





One of the most beautiful things in recent times#sunhalo #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/qN1mZXddqF — Nimish Sunil (@_Nimishsunil) May 24, 2021

Spectacular! Isn't it?

In the pictures, it could be seen that a rainbow-like ring was encircling the sun. This phenomenon is called a halo and it takes place due to the light's intersection with the ice crystals present in the atmosphere.

What are your thoughts about the beautiful pictures of 'Sun Halo'? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal