New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| The world is undoubtedly gorgeous and a big space if you want to explore. However, when it comes to India- it is incredible! These images shared by Indian Railways speak for themselves. The pictures show beautiful places in India and trains crossing their way will force you to pack your bag and go out.

On September 5, Indian Railways shared a breathtaking picture "Express train winding its way along the Chilika Lake” on microblogging site Twitter.

Indian Railways shared the picture with a caption that says, “Stunning spectacle! A bird’s eye view of an Express train winding its way beautifully along the Chilika Lake, the largest coastal lagoon in India and the second largest brackish water lagoon in the world.”

Another image of Express train passing through a hill station in Kerala was shared with the caption, "An Express train meanders through the exuberant greenery near Aryankavu, a beautiful hill station located amid Western Ghats in Kollam District of Kerala - In the picturesque Sengottai - Punalur section of Southern Railway.”

An Express train meanders through the exuberant greenery near Aryankavu, a beautiful hill station located amid Western Ghats in Kollam District of Kerala - In the picturesque Sengottai - Punalur section of Southern Railway. pic.twitter.com/eKFhLOQ31M Also Read Google gives Friday off to employees as a collective ‘well-being holiday’.. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 5, 2020

On August 27, the Ministry of Railways shared the beautiful view of the train at Mayakonda station located in Karnataka. “Beautiful view of train at Mayakonda station between Chikjajur and Davangere of Mysuru Division of SWR,” wrote the department.

Beautiful view of train at Mayakonda station between Chikjajur and Davangere of Mysuru Division of SWR. pic.twitter.com/mYLCz2SHFt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 27, 2020

Here is an image of beautiful tunnels that well describes the local culture in between Mualkhang and Sairang stations in Bhairabi in Mizoram.

Beautiful tunnels depicting local culture in between Mualkhang and Sairang stations in Bhairabi - Sairang new BG line project being constructed by NFR in Mizoram.



The project once completed will transform the economic scenario of the region by providing reliable transportation. pic.twitter.com/V3ViyYD0Vo — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 26, 2020

Indian Railways shared the image, "Beautiful tunnels depicting local culture in between Mualkhang and Sairang stations in Bhairabi - Sairang new BG line project being constructed by NFR in Mizoram.

The project once completed will transform the economic scenario of the region by providing reliable transportation."

This picture reminded us of Bollywood as the picture shows a beautiful landscape with marigold blossoms and a speeding train.

Visually appealing!



Glimpse at the sprawling marigold blossoms and Speeding train - Beautiful landscape near Khirai, Kharagpur Division. pic.twitter.com/JsKIbrig2m — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 20, 2020

“Visually appealing! Glimpse at the sprawling marigold blossoms and Speeding train - Beautiful landscape near Khirai, Kharagpur Division,” the department wrote and shared this image.

